President Alvi lauds services of FC Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote letters to the families of martyrs of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North and South) who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president in his letters lauded the services and sacrifices of the martyred personnel in the war against terrorism

The valour and courage demonstrated by martyred personnel for the country’s safety and security made every Pakistani, including me [Arif Alvi], proud, reads the letter.

“The whole nation values the valour, dutifulness and the spirit of sacrifice of martyrs,” he added.

The president prayed for the departed souls as well as for the courage and fortitude of the bereaved families.

Earlier in the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi stressed upon the international community to play its role in the resolution of Kashmir issue, where fundamental human rights are being blatantly violated by Indian armed forces.

He was talking to the Ambassadors and High Commissioner-designate of Palestine, Russia, Portugal, Australia, and Kazakhstan to Pakistan, who separately called on the president after presenting him their credentials at a ceremony in Islamabad.

