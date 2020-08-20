President Alvi to address joint sitting of Parliament session today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the parliament today [Thursday] to formally start the third parliamentary year of the National Assembly.

The president has summoned the joint sitting under Article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution. According to the notification, the president will address the joint sitting to mark the start of third parliamentary year of the incumbent government.

Pakistan armed forces leadership, diplomats, all four Governors, Chief Ministers have been invited to attend the joint session of parliament, said an agenda released by NA secretariat.

Parliamentary sources said that the president in his address will throw light on government’s two years performance. He will also make Pakistan’s renewed pledge for support of Kashmir cause.

President has summoned both the sessions in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the session of the National Assembly will commence on August 10.

