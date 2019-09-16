ISLAMABAD: Taking to social networking website, Twitter, President Arif Alvi said that the Modi regime had turned occupied Kashmir into a symptom of a broad, decadent and extremist change in socio-political fabric of India, ARY News reported on Monday,

President Alvi dubbed the events transpiring in Indian Occupied Kashmir akin to “political arson.”

Dr Arif Alvi said that such ethnocentric or religio-centric policies can create a very dangerous feeling of insecurity among minorities and a divisive polarisation.

Earlier in the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Occupied Kashmir are suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

Speaking during a credentials ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, he said the world peace has been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by the Indian regime.

