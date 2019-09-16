Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Events transpiring in Indian occupied Kashmir akin to ‘political arson’: President Alvi

Arif Alvi, President Arif Alvi, President Alvi, Kashmir, Indian Occupied Kashmir, IoK, Occupied Kashmir, Modi, India
President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Taking to social networking website, Twitter, President Arif Alvi said that the Modi regime had turned occupied Kashmir into a symptom of a broad, decadent and extremist change in socio-political fabric of India, ARY News reported on Monday,

President Alvi dubbed the events transpiring in Indian Occupied Kashmir akin to “political arson.”

Dr Arif Alvi said that such ethnocentric or religio-centric policies can create a very dangerous feeling of insecurity among minorities and a divisive polarisation.

Read More: Qureshi calls out opposition for preferring ‘vested interest’ over Kashmiris’…

Earlier in the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Occupied Kashmir are suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

Read More: Curfew continues on 43rd consecutive day in occupied Kashmir

Speaking during a credentials ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, he said the world peace has been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by the Indian regime.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Turkish journalists briefed on LoC, Kashmir situation: ISPR

Pakistan

US delegation, CM Murad discuss USAID-funded projects in Sindh

Pakistan

Fake Bank Accounts Case: NAB to see through ‘final phase’ of…

Pakistan

Fake accounts case: NAB summons CM Murad Ali Shah tomorrow


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close