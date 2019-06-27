Pakistan wants closer ties with Afghanistan: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, in his meeting with President Ashraf Ghani has affirmed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the meeting matters related to all aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations were came under discussion.

President Alvi underlined the importance that Pakistan attached to enhanced political, trade, economic, commercial, educational and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan.

President Alvi appreciated the progress achieved by Afghanistan during the past 18 years, despite enormous challenges.

The President also underlined the need for the world community’s engagement with Afghanistan in the post-settlement phase.

The two leaders agreed that both Afghanistan and Pakistan would gain tremendously from peace and stability in the region.

Following the meeting, President Alvi hosted a Banquet Dinner in honour of President Ghani and his entourage.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani deliberated on the regional situation of security and peace.

The Afghan president arrived in Pakistan earlier today for a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Khan.

The two leaders exchanged views about the ongoing scenario of the region at the Prime Minister House.

