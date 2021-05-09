Web Analytics
President Alvi urge nation to strictly follow COVID SOPs on Eidul Fitr

president arif alvi, covid, vaccine

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday has urged the nation to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eidul Fitr in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported. 

In his Tweet, the president said masses must be doing something good that Covid-19 has not overwhelmed Pakistan like in neighboring countries.

The country is reporting around 4,000 daily COVID infections, he added and asked the people not to let down their guard down.

Earlier, federal planning and development minister Asad Umar had said the Covid situation this year had been considerably worse than what the country faced the previous year.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News program Aiteraz Hai, the federal minister had said Pakistan cannot afford to spiral into the Covid crisis like that in India and said the country had to roll out stringent measures to avoid such a downward spiral.

