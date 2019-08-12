President Alvi, PM Khan felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday have felicitated the nation and the Muslims across the globe, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The president, in his message, stressed upon understanding the hidden significance of selflessness and sacrifices associated with the auspicious Islamic occasion.

“The passion to sacrifice is inevitable for any nation’s development as it enables a person to remain steadfast and brave enough against any ordeal or tough circumstances.”

He said there has always been the need to highlight the sublime desire of sacrifice, but in the present day, its importance had increased manifold.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his separate message greeted the countrymen on the holy festival saying that it reminds the Muslims of the unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Hazrat Ismail (AS) to the will of Almighty Allah.

The premier said the great example of sacrifice set by the two great personalities was loved and acknowledged by the Almighty to the extent that Almighty Allah made it obligatory for the Muslims to practice it throughout their lives.

PM Khan said country passing through crunch economic conditions and urged countrymen to come forward to steer country out of the crisis.

