President Alvi calls for adopting uniform education system

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasized the importance of adopting uniform education system for national cohesion and development.

Addressing 34th Annual Award ceremony of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Islamabad today, he said same curriculum should be taught in English and Urdu medium schools as well as in religious ceremonies.

The president said learning in mother tongue is much easier as compared to learning in a foreign language.

President Alvi appreciated the hard work of female students and congratulated them on achieving accolades.

He said no society can progress without the active participation of women in every walk of life.

The president also distributed cash awards, laptops and other prizes among the positions holders.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said examination system of all schools, colleges and universities will be synchronized.

He said government is fully committed to improve the literacy rate of the country which stands at 58 percent.

Mr Mehmood said a National Curriculum Council has been formed to devise a uniformed syllabus for the educational institutions.

He pledged that the education sector will witness a significant change in next four years.

He appreciated Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education for its best examination system and termed the board as center of excellence.

