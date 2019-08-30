ISLAMABAD: A joint session of the Parliament, as well as National Assembly’s session, were postponed on Thursday owing to inevitable reasons.

As per details, President Arif Alvi had to address the joint session of the Parliament today at 5:00 pm, which was canceled a day earlier.

Sources inside the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said the new schedule of the session will be issued later.

On the other hand, a session of the National Assembly which was convened on September 2 at 4:00 pm was also put off.

It is worth noting that the whole nation is observing Kashmir Hour today (Friday) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Solidarity Hour commenced from 12:00 and lasted until 12:30 pm. The hour started with sirens sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan was played followed by the national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister and chief ministers along with all the parliamentarians lead the nation by coming in front of their respective Secretariats and office buildings whereas the masses remained out of their offices, houses, markets and malls, and gathered in the nearby streets all over the country.

