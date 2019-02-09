Blue economy vital to country’s better future, says president

KARACHI: Underscoring the significance of the blue economy and ocean resources, President Dr Arif Alvi said on Friday they are vital to Pakistan’s better future, ARY News reported.

Addressing a three-day multi-national Maritime Conference in connection with AMAN-2019 maritime exercise in Karachi, he said the importance of Indian Ocean had increased manifold due to the presence of regional and foreign naval forces.

“The Indian Ocean is an important route for supply of food, energy and maritime movement,” the president said. “The presence of regional powers and the current complex security situation adds to its importance.”

He said a peaceful marine region is essential for the protection of marine trade routes.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan Navy to secure the country’s maritime frontiers, he said Pakistan’s cooperation with regional and international naval forces in shape of the AMAN-2019 is a manifestation of the country’s resolve for establishment of peace.

“Pakistan being an important regional country wants to work with all the countries so that the shared goal of peace, stability and prosperity could be achieved.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi said that all the countries participating in the Aman exercises are here with the resolve of ‘Unite for Peace’.

He informed that Pakistan Navy has started providing security to the trade ships in the Gulf of Aden under the regional maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean.

