Alvi for cooperation between universities, industries to churn out market-oriented workforce

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged educational institutions to impart education to youth in light of the trends prevailing in market and industries.

Addressing an international conference in Islamabad, he said the country’s universities should look for cooperation with industries to churn out a market-oriented workforce as is the case in other countries.

Stressing the need for quality education to uplift the country, the president said there is also the need to develop a mechanism that ensures effective evaluation of students as well as the faculty.

He also called for capacity building of teachers in view of technological advancements.

Earlier, on Nov 29, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar had said an ‘Education Awareness Campaign’ would be launched soon in remote areas to inform the public regarding their right to education.

‘Education Awareness Campaign’ would focus on encouraging and incentivizing families to send their girls to schools,” said Sania Nishtar.

She further informed the government was spending resources both to improve the quantity and quality of education.

Only improved quality of education can lead to enhanced human capital development, she added.

