ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred on Wednesday Hilal-e-Pakistan award on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad and attended amongst others by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

President Dr. Arif Alvi @ArifAlvi conferring Hilal-e-Pakistan on Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu @MevlutCavusoglu, at a special investiture ceremony held, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. pic.twitter.com/8MOljz8Mnm — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 13, 2021

Later on, a Turkish delegation led by FM Cavusoglu met with President Alvi. During the meeting, the president said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed excellent relations and both countries needed to further enhance economic and cultural relations for mutual benefit of the two.

He informed that Pakistan’s ranking of Ease of Doing Business had teremendously improved and Turkish investors needed to capitalise on investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The president expressed satisfaction over Turkish investment which had grown over $1 billion.

