Watch: President Alvi greeted in unique way by differently-abled persons at eatery

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited a food outlet in Karachi, run mostly by differently-abled people.

He was welcomed by them with national anthem in their sign language.

President Alvi spent some time with the differently-abled persons and appreciated their role as useful citizens in society.

At the eatery, the special persons dispense their duties in sign language from the kitchen to cash counter.

The president displayed his love and affection towards these people.

