President Arif Alvi urges for collective efforts to alleviate poverty

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged all the institutions to work together for the poverty alleviation from the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

“All institutions including health and education must work together to bring social change in the country”, he said while addressing a seminar on ‘Poverty Alleviation in Pakistan: Learning from Success Stories, in Islamabad, here today.

The president said Ehsaas Programme launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is a significant step towards poverty alleviation through vocational training of the people and empowering the women.

Arif Alvi termed bringing improvement in education and health sectors as well as eradicating corruption and poverty, major challenges being faced now.

He also stressed for sensitizing the opinion makers including the media and the parliament regarding the poverty alleviation.

Read more: Ehsas program to kick-off countrywide in the next month: Sania Nishtar

He said there is also a need to create awareness amongst people about the government’s poverty alleviation programme.

In her remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar gave a comprehensive overview of Ehsaas Programme, saying its main target is to ensure one window social welfare.

Last week, Sania Nishtar had called the ‘Ehsas’ initiative country’s biggest organized program aimed towards poverty alleviation.

She had also announced that the program would become functional within a month in all the provinces of the country.

