President Arif Alvi attends enthronement ceremony of Japan’s emperor

TOKYO: President Dr Arif Alvi attended the Enthronement Ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by more than 100 Heads of State and Government.

According to a press release, the President was accompanied by First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi. The President and First Lady felicitated the Emperor and the Empress on ascending the throne.

The President and First Lady are currently visiting Japan on the invitation of the Japanese Government. Later in the evening, they will also attend the State Banquet to be hosted by the Emperor in the honour of the visiting dignitaries.

Earlier on Monday, President Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict.

In an exclusive interview with Japanese media, he emphasized Japan to play its due role as the country is enjoying close relations with both Pakistan and India. He also urged the international community to achieve talks between the two countries.

Commenting on the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan, the president said Pakistan respects its ties with Tokyo and urged Japanese companies to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Pakistan is working hard to produce AI expert. Arif Alvi said he has personally started ‘President’s Initiative on Artificial Intelligence Training’ and set a target to produce 100,000 AI experts in next two years.

