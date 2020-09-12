ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday distributed relief goods among the affectees of flood-hit areas in Mirpur Khas, ARY News reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi, while addressing on the occasion, said that the role of welfare organisations is praiseworthy for assisting the people of Badin, Sanghar, Sukkur and other rural parts.

He said that Pakistan has set an example around the world for fighting coronavirus. He added that the losses faced by Pakistan are less as compared with the states still dealing with the pandemic.

The president said that the federal government adopted the policy of smart lockdown instead of country-wide shutdown.

Dr Arif Alvi urged for paying attention on resolving issues to flood-hit areas of Sindh. He said that financial assistance to 169,000 families was dispatched by the federal government under Ehsaas programe.

The president said that it is the responsibility of the state to protect rights of the people besides providing them assistance in the time of need.

