ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved senior pusine judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s appointment as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the law ministry. Justice Ahmed will assume the office of the country’s top judge on December 21 when the incumbent Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan is set to doff his robes.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan to serve till Feb 21, 2022.

He was part of the five-judge bench that disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. He is also a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed was born on February 2, 1957, at Karachi. He got his early education from the Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained B.A. Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LL.B. Degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi.

He was elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association for the year 1999-2000.

He was elevated to the post of a judge of the Sindh High Court on 27th August 2002 and later, as a judge of the Supreme Court on 16th November 2011.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remained acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th – 28th November 2018 and 13th – 17th May, 2019.

