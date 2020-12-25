ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has paid rich tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s role in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, ARY News reported on Friday.

President Dr Arif Alvi said in a message on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary, “As we celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay him a rich tribute for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.”

“We pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country,” he said in a message on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah propounded the two-nation theory, championed the rights of minorities and declared that members of every community will be treated as citizens of Pakistan with equal rights, privileges and obligations and that minorities will be safeguarded and protected.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour,” he added.

The president urged the nation to also remember the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who have been subjected to the worst form of state-terrorism for over seven decades.

“India has unleashed a reign of terror against them and has imposed a complete lockdown since last year, he said, adding, “We urge the international community to compel and shame India to stop committing human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised under the UN Security Council resolutions.”

Dr Alvi urged the nation to exhibit self-discipline and follow health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic currently being faced by the entire world. He said, “We need to display the same spirit of discipline which we did during the first wave of the pandemic,”

The nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

