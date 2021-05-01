President phones MWM leader over ban on Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi called on Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) head Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and discussed reservations raised by the religious party after the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) imposed a ban on Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession next week, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the phone call today, President Alvi reassured Nasir Abbas the religious events scheduled on Youm-e-Ali (RA) like majalis are sanctioned with the condition of Covid SOPs.

The MWM chief demanded in his phone call with the president the government ensure security to all Youm-e-Ali (RA) events organized across the country.

Separately, MWM leadership has announced a press conference denying NCOC notification earlier today that bans any processions and in fact conditions religious event gatherings with SOPs. MWM has convened a presser tomorrow where Abbas will conduct an address.

READ MORE: NCOC decides against allowing Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions amid COVID-19 surge

Federal government has decided against allowing the processions of Youm-e-Ali (RA) after an NCOC meeting mulled over it in wake of the rising COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to details, the decision was taken during the NCOC meeting headed by Asad Umar and attended by Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri as provincial chief secretaries also joined the meeting via a video link.

Comments

comments