President, PM share victims’ pain on 14th anniversary of Oct 8 earthquake

The 14th anniversary to pay tributes to martyrs of the catastrophic earthquake of 2005 is being observed as ‘National Resilience Day’ in Azad Kashmir on Tuesday.

In his messages, President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the observance of ‘National Resilience Day’ is an occasion to evaluate and reiterate commitment at making greater preparedness to face natural calamities and by showing resolve for disaster risk reduction, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also urged all the federal and provincial stakeholders to create synergies to ensure disaster risk reduction, preparedness, mitigation, and rehabilitation.

The president also paid tribute to the people of Pakistan who had exhibited courage, selflessness, a spirit of sacrifice and resilience in the face of catastrophes.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that the government would continue to adopt all possible measures for a disaster-resilient Pakistan through more effective prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

He said Pakistan is committed to fulfill its responsibilities mandated under regional and global frameworks on the Disaster Risk Reduction to which we are a signatory.

The prime minister said he would like to express his deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate earthquake.

Paying homage to the victims of the recent earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu, he expressed the resolve that they would continue to provide all possible support to the people in the affected areas till their complete rehabilitation.

