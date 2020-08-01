President, PM urge nation to strictly follow SOPs on Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have urged the nation to strictly follow precautionary measures on the occasion of Eidul Azha and perform the obligatory rituals of Qurbani, taking care of the poor and needy people.

In their separate messages on the eve of Eidul Azha, felicitating the nation, they said this is a day of remembrance of the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and the reverence of Hazrat Ismael (AS), who set an extraordinary example of sacrifice and selflessness.

The president in his message said coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the economy, urging people to help the poor and needy in this critical situation.

“These great personalities have been fully successful in the tests, giving us a lesson that the key to success is to be steadfast in the face of trials and difficulties and to be ever ready to make any sacrifice” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the whole world is facing a critical situation right now due to coronavirus as the coronavirus pandemic has become a challenge for all humanity.

He said the government is utilizing its capabilities to deal with the epidemic and the nation should also follow the precautionary measures in this regard.

