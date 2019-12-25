‘Equality, freedom and security for all’: President, PM send out ‘heartiest’ Christmas greetings to Christians

ISLAMABAD: Christian community across Pakistan and elsewhere is celebrating Christmas with traditional enthusiasm.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have sent out “heartiest greetings” to all Christian brethren celebrating this auspicious occasion in the country.

In a message, the president said much more than festivity and celebration, the spirit of Christmas is to share, to reach out, and to love all humanity.

“Jesus Christ brought and preached the message of peace, brotherhood and love for the whole humanity. He guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy,” he stressed.

“As a Divine Messenger, Jesus Christ is venerable to adherents of all religions. Efforts of our Christian Community for the socio-economic development of the motherland are commendable,” President Alvi said, paying “the highest tribute” to the sacrifices made by Christian brethren in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

Whereas, PM Khan said Christmas is an auspicious occasion to reflect on the message of Jesus Christ, the eternal message of love, peace, tolerance and compassion for humanity.

“We, as Muslims deeply revere Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had, right from the first day of creation of Pakistan unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin,” he said.

The prime minister reiterated that the incumbent government is dedicated to preserve the sanctity of peaceful coexistence and equality of opportunities enjoyed by all Pakistanis including our minorities.

“Our Government treats all minority citizens as equal citizens of Pakistan and undertakes to empower them to use their abilities socially, economically and politically for national development,” Prime Minister Khan said.

“I am immensely happy to note that minorities in Pakistan are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country without any hindrance including serving in the Armed Forces of Pakistan. This reflects the communal harmony and profound cohesion between all faiths practiced across the length and breadth of the country.”

In the same spirit, he said, the Government of Pakistan established Kartarpur Corridor to enable Sikh community visit their sacred shrine thereby explicitly expressing the importance we accord to minorities and people of other faith

