President, PM Khan urge world to hold India accountable for its crimes in IoK

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan have called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the President said the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people is key to durable peace in South Asia.

Calling self-determination one of the fundamental rights codified in the United Nations Charter, the President said the denial of this right and subjugation of Kashmiris is the very negation of human dignity.

He said the demographic apartheid in the occupied territory by the Indian occupation forces is a further violation of international law wherein the Kashmiris’ majority is being turned into a minority in its own land.

In his separate message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will remain unshakable in its solidarity with the Kashmiri people until they realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since August 5, 2019.

PM Imran Khan demanded India to give access to the international human rights organizations, as well as the international media to investigate the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory.

