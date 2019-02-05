President, PM reiterate Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day, have reassured Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will remain consistent in its principled position on Kashmir issue.

The president in his message on Tuesday said the entire Pakistani nation stood with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

He said it was the nation’s firm belief that Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.

PM Imran Khan in his message said the freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir was getting strength with every passing day.

He deplored that seven decades had passed and the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remained unresolved.

Stressing that the right to self-determination is a basic right of the Kashmiri people, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday India which claims to be the world’s biggest democracy has been involved in human rights violations in held Kashmir.

Addressing the International Kashmir Conference here, he thanked the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) for raising voice against atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. “The group brought to the fore human rights violations in held Kashmir.”

“Human blood is being spilled in occupied Kashmir. The Kashmir valley is burning as the people are scared,” the foreign minister said. “Everyday reports of rape and killings come from held Kashmir.”

