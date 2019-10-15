ISLAMABAD: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad on Tuesday.

The president and First Lady Samina Alvi welcomed the Royal couple on the occasion, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Duke of Cambridge thanked the president for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his entourage.

They appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the government of Pakistan to combat climate change and to alleviate poverty.

Meanwhile, Alvi appreciated the role played by the Royal pair in the social sector.

Earlier in the day, the pair also paid a visit to a government girls’ high school and graced an event about the environment on Trail 05 of Margalla Hills.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a five-day visit to Pakistan, during which they would visit Lahore and the Northern areas of Pakistan.

It is the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006.

