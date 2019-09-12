ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the International community has condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and supported Pakistan’s stance that Kashmir is not India’s internal matter, ARY News reported.

“Indian violated the resolutions of the United Nation (UN) and Simla agreement by scrapping Article 370,” said President Arif Alvi while addressing a joint session of the parliament at the beginning of the second parliamentary year of the National Assembly under the PTI-led government.

President Alvi said that Pakistan has raised voice at every international forum against Modi’s illegal and unconstitutional move to revoke special status of occupied Kashmir (IoK). He said that Indian has openly denied accepting the United Nation (UN) resolutions on the IoK matter.

“Pakistan befittingly responded to Indian on February 27 by downing their two fighter jets and also captured pilot. PM Khan after the incident, announced to release the Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture which was hailed by the international community,” he added.

He said incumbent Indian government is trying to change the demographic composition of Occupied Kashmir and wants to repeat the genocidal episode of the massacre of Muslims in Bosnia.

The president said that Pakistan wanted to make it clear to India that genocide of Kashmiris will not be tolerated at all. He urged the international community that any such attempt will seriously harm the regional and international peace and security.

Prime Miniter Imran Khan, military leadership, diplomats, all four governors, and chief ministers attended the joint session of parliament.

The session, however, postponed for an indefinite period due to the uproar from the opposition.

