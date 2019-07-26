ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan told his cabinet that President of the United States Donald Trump will pay a visit to Pakistan soon.

As per sources, PM Khan made these remarks during a federal cabinet session on Thursday

The premier was briefing cabinet members about his three-day official visit to the US. He said the meeting with President Trump was ‘successful’ and he will come to Pakistan soon.

During a press conference in Washington on Jul 23, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also confirmed that President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

PM Khan returned to the country on July 25 after completing a successful three-day visit to the US.

During his stay in Washington, the prime minister met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

He also met other key US leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and addressed a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area in Washington DC.

The PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Comments

comments