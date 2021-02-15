Presidential Reference: SC summons CEC with plan to curb election graft

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court while hearing the presidential reference on the Senate election, summoned the Chief Election Commissioner and the members of the election commission on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed hearing the presidential reference seeking the court’s advice over open ballot in the upcoming Senate election.

The court also asked the election commission to present a scheme to get rid of corrupt practices in the election of the upper house.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that only announcement of the schedule is not enough, the election commission would have to devise a polling scheme.

The court will ask the CEC about the steps taken for a fair election, the chief justice said. “It is responsibility of the election commission to ensure transparency in election,” Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said.

“Why the general election rules not being applied over the Senate election,” Justice Yahya Afridi questioned. “The election commission also monitors votes in general elections,” Justice Afridi observed.

“The secret vote condition is applicable till casting the vote,” Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said. “This vote has been given indemnity under Article 226,” the ECP lawyer argued. “The election commission could itself inquire into the matter,” Justice Ahsan said.

“Now the videos of the election corruption coming to surface,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial said.

“The mechanism to curb corruption exists in the election law,” the election commission’s lawyer argued. “Still corrupt practices continuing in the election,” the chief justice remarked.

“How many senators have been disqualified over vote trading in last 40 years,” Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked.

The court summoned the Chief Election Commissioner and members of the election commission tomorrow to present a scheme to curb corruption in election.

