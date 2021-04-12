Pressure on hospitals mounting due to ‘weak’ SOPs compliance: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Monday that compliance with the Covid-19 SOPs remains “very weak”, due to which pressure on hospitals is increasing.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today reviewed the Covid-19 situation, hospital admissions and SOPs compliance at a meeting in Islamabad.

“SOP compliance remains very weak & pressure on hospitals is increasing. Administration has been asked to ramp up compliance enforcement to avoid a crises like situation,” he said.

Reviewed situation of disease spread, fill up of hospitals & SOP compliance status in the NCOC meeting today. SOP compliance remains very weak & pressure on hospitals is increasing. Administration has been asked to ramp up compliance enforcement to avoid a crises like situation — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 12, 2021



Briefing the media after the NCOC meeting, Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan appealed to the people to fully comply with the SOPs to avert the spread of COVID-19.

“The burden on health care system has increased following a surge in positivity ratio especially in big cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir,” he pointed out.

He said the process of vaccination is underway and asked the people aged above 65 to get themselves vaccinated without any prior appointment. He asked the people above 50 years of age to get themselves registered for vaccination.

