Previous governments destroyed economy: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday said that the former rulers’ corruption ruined the country’s economy, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was hurling allegations on the current government to hide the poor performance and corruption of his own government in Sindh.

She said that opposition was in anxiety to see the economy on the on upward trajectory and added the chapter of plunderers had been closed.

Dr Firdous said that the current government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan determined to steer the country out of crises.

Earlier on May 18, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had alleged that corruption and wrong polices of the past governments had destroyed Pakistan’s economy.

Talking to a group of legislators who had called on him, CM Buzdar had said that record loans had been taken during the last decade and the amount was spent on personal projection. He had said, “Now people are paying for the wrong policies adopted by the past governments.”

In a statement released from his office, the chief minister had said the PTI government was steering the country towards the right direction.

