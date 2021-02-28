ISLAMABAD: Prices of petroleum products will not see any increase at least for a fortnight as Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) proposal to jack up fuel rates from March 1.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted that the OGRA recommended an increase in prices of petroleum products by up to Rs7 but the prime minister didn’t accept the proposal.

اوگرا نے تقریباً 6 سے 7 روپےفی لیٹر تک پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمت بڑھانے کی تجویز کی۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان نے یہ تجویز منظور نہیں کی۔ پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں کوئی اضافہ نہیں کیا گیا۔ عالمی مارکیٹ میں پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں مسلسل اضافے کے باوجود وزیراعظم نے اجازت نہیں دی pic.twitter.com/Xwmn3EuhGc — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 28, 2021

He said Prime Minister Khan didn’t grant permission for hiking fuel prices despite international oil rates going up consistently.

Earlier, it was reported that the OGRA had sent a summary to the Petroleum Division proposing an increase in the price of petrol by Rs20.7 and an increase of Rs19.61 in the price of diesel.

This hike was proposed on the basis of Rs30 per litre levy on petroleum products. The current levy on per litre of petrol is Rs17.97 and Rs18.36 on per litre of diesel.

Comments

comments