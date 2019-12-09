Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch ‘Report Corruption App’ today

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to eliminate menace of corruption from the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to launch ‘Report Corruption App’ today (Monday), ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said the app will help the masses to report complaints against the corruption.

In this regard, a launching ceremony will be held today’s evening, sources said and added that the it will be attended by federal and the provincial ministers. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the event.

It is worth mentioning here that International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed today across the country, with an aim to create awareness and highlight the dangerous effects of corruption over the society.

Read more: SBP issue Rs50 International Anti-Corruption Day commemorative coin

This year the day is observed under the theme: “Together, We Are United Against Corruption”.

The day encourages a global fight against corruption and urges all governments to join hands against it.

In his message on the occasion, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres has urged people around the world to continue to work on innovative solutions to win the battle against corruption and to ensure that precious resources serve the peoples of the world.

