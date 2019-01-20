PM ‘shocked’ at Sahiwal incident, promises swift action after JIT report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday he is still in a state of shock at seeing the traumatised children who saw their parents shot before their eyes in what law enforces described as an encounter with terrorists.

“Still shocked at seeing the traumatized children who saw their parents shot before their eyes. Any parent would be shocked as they would think of their own children in such a traumatic situation. These children will now be fully looked after by the state as its responsibility,” he tweeted a day after the incident.

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Saturday noon.

“While the CTD has done a great job in fight against terrorism, everyone must be accountable before the law,” said the prime minister, promising that as soon as a JIT report comes, swift action would be taken against those found responsible. “The govt’s priority is protection of all its citizens.”

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD.

A child, Omair Khalil, in his initial statement said his father offered money to the people in return for not shooting at their car. “They killed my father and took the children away.”

A CTD official relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

