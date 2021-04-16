Prime suspect identified in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Sushant Singh Rajput drug case has made significant leaps as Sahil Shah is identified as a prime suspect by the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), reported India Times.

According to Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Shah lived in the same complex as Rajput and was also involved in supplying drugs to one Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani. Arora and Lakhani were arrested in August of 2020 in a drug bust associated with the same case, but are out on bail now.

“Sahil remained a puzzle for us for the last six months; we raided his house in Malad on Monday night, where his mother and wife were there. Incidentally, he stays in the same complex where Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay earlier,” said Wankhede.

No other proceeds have been made in regards to the case and Shah remains on the run currently. The NCB has labelled him a ‘hot pursuit’ for them.

