Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward addresses Harry, Meghan rift

The Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, has opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the royal family, saying “we’ve all been there before”.

In a conversation with CNN, the Earl shed light on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reservations with the Firm, which ultimately led them to step down from their roles as working royals. Offering his support to the couple, Edward said the situation was “very sad.”

“Weirdly we’ve all been there before – we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives,” he said, adding “We’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways and we wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision.”

“It’s difficult for everyone but that’s families for you,” added Edward.

Putting the royal family on blast in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan had shared that she contemplated suicide during her time in the UK, while Harry stated that British media’s constant scrutiny was one of the main reasons for the couple to relocate to the US.

The couple now resides in California and welcomed their second child just last week. They named their daughter after the Queen and Princess Diana – Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

