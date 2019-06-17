Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release baby Archie’s new photo 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an adorable image of their new born baby Archie to mark Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day.

The little boy can be seen staring intently at the camera while clutching onto his dad’s finger in the first photo which reveals his face.

The sepia-toned photo was posted on the couple’s Instagram feed on Sunday and it received more than 1.5 million ‘likes.’

The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex!”

Archie was introduced to the world the first time merely two days after he was born but his face was only partly visible. Six-weeks old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6.

He is Queen Elizabeth’s II eighth great-grandchild and seventh in line to the throne.

The Cambridge family Instagram also shared a photo of Prince William playing with his youngest one-year old child Prince Louis along with the caption “Happy Father’s Day!” on the occasion.

Prince Louis stole the show at Trooping the Colour with his ‘wave’ when he appeared at the royal balcony for the first time on June 8.

