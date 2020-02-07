Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beef up security around Canadian residence

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped up security at their new residence in Canada.

Following royal exit, the couple rented a mansion on Vancouver Island. They have now taken some security measures — installing at least one security camera along the beach, having a giant tarp that’s hanging in between trees and a fence at the front gate cover as well as a Home Depot “No Trespassing” sign.

This has been done to keep prying public at bay as the Sussexes want to stay away from limelight and media scrutiny.

Prince Harry and Meghan decided to step back as ‘senior royal’ in January and said they plan to split their time between the UK and North America.

Britain’s Queen approved their move but made it clear that they will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties.

