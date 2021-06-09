In surprising news, it has emerged that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did not ask the Queen’s permission before name their daughter Lilibet, reported BBC.

Contrary to a source close to Harry and Meghan who told BBC earlier that the couple had talked to the Queen and “would have mentioned the name”, a Palace source has confirmed that the Queen was “never asked”.

The contradicting statements come at an especially strenuous point in the relationship between the Royal Family and the couple, who put the household on blast during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, leveling thinly-veiled allegations of racism against them.

The name Lilibet holds special importance for the 95-year-old British monarch as her childhood nickname.

It was first coined by the Queen’s grandfather King George V when the then-Princess was a toddler and found it hard to pronounce her name – Elizabeth. The King would lovingly imitate her pronunciation and so, the name Lilibet was born.

Her husband of 73 years, the late Prince Philip also called her Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan announced the birth and name of their daughter late on Sunday, with the press and public assuming that the Queen had given her express approval, something the Palace source has now disputed.

Lilibet, the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild, also has a tribute to her grandmother, Princess Diana in her name – her full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

