Prince Harry to stay in the UK for Queen’s birthday?

Britain’s estranged Prince Harry who made a prodigal return to his homeland for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral might extend his stay for the Queen’s birthday reported Vanity Fair.

According to UK tabloids, Harry deliberately left open the opportunity for him to fine-tune his stay based on his reception by the royal family after the Oprah debacle with wife Meghan Markle.

The Sun has reported that the Duke of Sussex sat down for a two-hour talk with brother Prince William, and father Prince Charles, after which he is considering extending his stay till the Queen’s 95th birthday on Apr. 21.

While a source revealed to VF earlier that Harry wants to get back to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle as soon as possible, another report now claims that his thawing relationship with his family might make him stay back, “if all goes well.”

Over the weekend, Prince Harry walked with Prince William after Prince Philip’s funeral, talking with his brother and William’s wife Kate at Windsor Castle.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Harry’s return from the US following his explosive tell-all with Oprah was “met with a great deal of frostiness” by a number of royal family members, including Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne, who apparently did not acknowledge him before the service.

