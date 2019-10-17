Web Analytics
In pictures: Prince William and Kate enjoy Kalasha community’s dance, don traditional headwear

Kalasha, Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival in Chitral on Wednesday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled to Pakistan’s northern scenic mountains to see a melting glacier, to highlight the effects of climate change. This was followed by a visit to the village of Bumburet that had been hit by 2015 floods.

The royal couple then visited a settlement of the Kalash people. They mingled with men, women, and children from the Kalash community. They were mesmerised by their culture and enjoyed performances of traditional dances and music by local residents.

The Cambridges sat on a wall in the village square donning traditional headwear.

