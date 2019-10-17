LAHORE: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting Punjab’s capital Lahore on Thursday (today).

During their day-long visit, they will go to non-governmental child welfare organisation SOS village, Pakistan Cricket Academy, Badshahi Mosque and Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital, Radio Pakistan reported.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other high dignitaries will receive the Royal couple warmly on arrival at the Lahore airport.

The entire route of Royal visitors has been decorated with colorful welcoming banners and flags of both the UK and Pakistan.

Yesterday, the pair paid a visit to Chitral where they were welcomed by local elders and administration. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were presented with traditional Chitrali outfits and a book commemorating Princess Diana’s 1991 visit to the region.

The Cambridges had flown north to see some of the beauty of the country but also the effects of climate change on glacial regions.

Royal engagements also included visits of villages in Chitral damaged by 2015 flash floods, watching search and rescue teams and meeting people of Kalash.

