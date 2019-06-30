Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan this autumn

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, announced the Kensington Palace.

The trip, which is being carried out at the request of the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place in the autumn.

According to a tweet published by Kensington Palace, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

🇵🇰 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Further details will be advised in due course. pic.twitter.com/z8M1hnpfWS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 29, 2019

It will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to Pakistan.

Previously, the Queen visited in 1961 and 1997, and Princess Diana traveled there on a solo trip in 1991.

According to the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, approximately 270,000 British nationals visit Pakistan every year. The two countries also have strong trade links, with U.K.-Pakistan bilateral trade in 2017 valued at £2.9 billion, or roughly $3.7 billion.

