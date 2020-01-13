Principal of Police Training College Rawat commits suicide

RAWALPINDI: The principal of Police Training College Rawat committed suicide by shooting himself on Monday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the Rawalpind’s city police officer (CPO) has confirmed the incident, adding that apparently it was a case of suicide.

He maintained that the police officials also found a suicide note from the crime scene written by the principal. The CPO said that the body of the principal has been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

He said that the police have registered a case launched investigations into the incident.

Last year on October 21, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had formed a five-member committee to look into the causes that led Lahore’s MAO College lecturer Muhammad Afzal to commit suicide.

Led by the vice-chancellor of the University of Okara, the committee will probe into the matter and submit a report within seven days. It had been empowered to call any relevant person in connection with the probe.

Afzal, a lecturer of English at the Government MAO College, had reportedly ended his life by consuming a toxic substance last week after being accused of sexual harassment by a female student. He had written a letter to the harassment committee’s inquiry officer, Dr Aalia Rehman seeking exoneration from the charges.

