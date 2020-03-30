ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday declared the release of 408 prisoners by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid coronavirus pandemic as ‘null and void’, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The bench of the apex court heard the appeal against IHC order regarding release of under trial prisoners due to threat of coronavirus spread.

During today’s hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned under what pretence did the IHC give orders to release the prisoners.

“How can the high courts take a suo-motu notice,” CJP Gulzar remarked.

The SC also declared decisions of other high courts of the country as invalid in this context. The SC in its interim order has directed the concerned authorities not to release any prisoner till final decision in the case.

The court has issued notices to the IG Islamabad, Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, all IG Jails and Home Secretaries to file their response in the case.

The hearing was adjourned till Wednesday.

Read more: IHC grants bail to 408 prisoners amid coronavirus fears

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to 408 prisoners imprisoned at Adiala Jail under minor offences amid coronavirus fears.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah had approved bail petitions of the prisoners.

The bench had also constituted a committee to materialize the release of 408 prisoners on bail. The committee included Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), deputy commissioner, I.G. Police and other concerned officials.

The Islamabad administration had earlier decided to release 230 prisoners in first phase on bail, jailed over petty offences.

Comments

comments