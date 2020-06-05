Private airline’s plane escapes accident at Lahore airport

LAHORE: An aircraft of a private airline escaped dangerous accident after taking off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to the flocks of birds, ARY News reported on Friday.

The captain of a private airline’s Karachi-bound plane managed to escape the aircraft from being hit by a flock of birds after taking flight from the Lahore airport’s runway.

Sources said that the captain has lodged a complaint to the air traffic controller (ATC) after facing the terrible situation during flight. The pilot said that the plane would get damages after hitting the birds and the runway area should be cleared from the birds.

Earlier in 2019, the national and foreign airlines had faced massive financial loss due to bird strikes on aircraft inside Pakistan’s airspace in 2019 followed by lack of cleanliness and delay in installation of the bird control system at airports.

The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had suffered most in term of financial loss due to bird-hit plane cases reported up to 65 across the country this year,

Most incidents had been reported from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore which primarily gave financial dent to the national flag-carrier as 54 planes affected in bird strikes, whereas, it also affected the flight schedules.

Overall 18 aircraft of PIA including Boeing 777 and Airbus A-320 were badly affected in such incidents.

