Private airline announces reduced fares during Ramazan

KARACHI: A private airline, Airblue, has announced to reduces its fares to facilitate passengers during the month of Ramazan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The private airline announced a reduction of fares for domestic flights and fixed Rs4,990 for the one-side ticket from Karachi-Islamabad-Karachi and Karachi-Lahore-Karachi.

The deputy managing director (MD) Airblue Raheel Ahmed said that the fares were reduced to facilitate people who would face difficulties travelling through buses and trains while fasting. The reduced fares will enable the passengers to get low-cost transport facilities during Ramazan.

