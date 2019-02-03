Private schools challenge SC verdict on fee deduction

ISLAMABAD: A number of upscale private schools have challenged the Dec 13, 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court pertaining to cutting down tuition fee by 20 per cent.

As per details, two separate petitions seeking review of the earlier order were filed by the Beacon House School System and City Schools (Pvt) Ltd through their legal counsel Hamid Khan and Ayesha Hamid. Several other private schools have also moved similar petitions before the apex court against its decision.

On Dec 13 last year, the then Chief Justice Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered all private schools across Pakistan to cut down their fees while instructing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to freeze the accounts of at least two schools while further giving orders to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to initiate investigation against both the schools.

In the detailed judgement, the court clarified that its order dated 13-12-2018 applies to all schools which charge fees in excess of five thousand rupees per month throughout the country without any exception.

The order adds that all awards, scholarships and other incentives already given to students shall remain intact and not be reduced nor withdrawn.

The court ordered that the schools shall not take any steps for reducing the salaries or number of teachers who were employed with schools at the time when the interim order was passed.

Comments

comments