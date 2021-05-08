Web Analytics
Balochistan schools, colleges told to reduce fee by 20%

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has asked all private educational institutions, including schools and colleges, to reduce monthly fee by 20%.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani shared on Twitter a notification issued by the Balochistan Private Educational Institution Registration & Regulation Authority (BPEIRRA) in this regard.

“In continuation of this Authority’s notification dated April 16, 2021 and April 27, 2021 regarding closure of all private educational institutions till Eid-ul-Fitr owing to spike in COVID-19 positive cases, and with the approval of competent authority, private educational institutions (Primary to Higher Secondary Level) are to grant concession of 20% in monthly fee of students with effect from April 1 till reopening of private educational institutions,” read the notification.

On May 3, the federal government notified a 20 per cent fee concession for Islamabad education institutes with effect from April 1.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood shared a notification regarding the fee cut and said: “In response to the demand for fee waiver during school closure, it has been decided to give 20% reduction in fee starting from April till the schools reopening. This is applicable to all schools in Islamabad charging over Rs 8000 per month fee.”

