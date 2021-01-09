Private secretary of interior ministry found dead in office’s washroom

ISLAMABAD: The body of private secretary of the Ministry of Interior was found dead inside his office’s washroom, ARY News quoted the spokesperson on Saturday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that Zafar Iqbal, the private secretary of the interior ministry, was found dead inside his office’s washroom. The relevant officials had started searching for him after being contacted by his family after he did not return home.

It added that Iqbal’s body was traced through mobile locators of the police department. Zafar Iqbal died of natural causes and his body was being shifted to Gujrat, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in September last year, a senior civil judge Badi-u-Zaman had found dead in his house in Punjab’s Chichawatni. Police had said that they found an injury mark on the right arm of the deceased.

