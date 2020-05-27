It is pertinent to mention here that on May 26, Saudi Arabia announced that it would begin easing restrictions on movement and travel from this week, more than two months after stringent measures were introduced to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions would be lifted in three phases, culminating in the curfew completely ending – with the exception of the holy city of Makkah — from June 21.

The Hajj and Umrah pilgrimmages — which attract millions of travelers from around the world — will remain suspended until further notice.

The first phase, starting on Thursday, will see the 24-hour curfew reduced to between 3 p.m.-6 a.m. countrywide. Free movement between regions and some retail and wholesale activities, including malls, will be allowed to resume.

From Sunday May 30, free movement will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., Saudi Press Agency reported. Domestic flights will be allowed to resume, but a ban on international flights will stay.

Mosques can hold prayers once again, subject to social distancing and hygiene measures, except for in Makkah where restrictions on attendance will stay in place.