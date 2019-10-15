Private sector, not government provides jobs, explains minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed astonishment at, what he said, his every statement making the headlines without context.

He in a tweet sought to explain his previous statement about government jobs saying he had said it is the private sector that creates employment opportunities and not the government.

The government has to create an enabling environment for generation of job opportunities, he said, adding it is not the case that every person look for a government job.

حیران ہوں ہر بیان کو کیسے سیاق و سباق کے بغیر سرخی بنا دیا جاتا ہے، کہا تھا نوکریاں حکومت نہیں پرائیویٹ سیکٹر دیتا ہے حکومت نے ماحول پیدا کرنا ہے جہاں نوکریاں ہوں یہ نہیں کہ ہر شخص سرکاری نوکری ڈھونڈے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 15, 2019

Earlier, in April this year, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda had said that in seven to ten days, Pakistan will experience so many jobs that they will exceed the number of people.

Vawda said there would be a “burst of jobs” in the country in the near future and a dearth of people against the posts.

He stressed further, the economic condition will improve a lot and the living standards will be so great that paan walas [tobacco-sellers] will offer to pay taxes.

The minister said foreign investment will be attracted, if investors were provided with tax relief. He said the PTI government has caught people who were supporting PML-N in the various departments and were busy failing the incumbent government.

Comments

comments